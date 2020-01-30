Why Starfleet Fans Are Never Neutral – The Star Trek: Picard Podcast

Editor’s note: The Star Trek: Picard Podcast is a weekly series of in-depth and informed discussions with the stars and creative team behind CBS All Access’ anticipated series on the ideas, strategies and geopoetics behind the 10-episode first season of the Patrick Stewart-led series. The podcast is sponsored by CBS All Access and hosted by Deadline’s Senior Editor Dominic Patten and Genre Editor Geoff Boucher.

Listen:

The creative team behind Star Trek: Picard opened up about the challenges they faced while building the deep-space mystery that lies at the heart of the CBS All-Access series — and while navigating the never-neutral expectations of Starfleet fans.

For the second installment of Deadline’s Star Trek: Picard Podcast, the guests are Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Kirsten Beyer as well as Hanelle Culpepper, who directed the first two episodes of the Patrick Stewart-starring series. (Culpepper is first woman to direct a pilot or debut episode of a Starfleet series in the franchise’s 53-year history. All 13 feature films in the Trek universe have also been directed by men.)

Related Story 'Star Trek: Picard' Podcast Episode 1: Patrick Stewart & EPs Pull Back Curtain On Captain's Return

Is Trump’s Space Force Logo A Thinly Cloaked ‘Star Trek’ Rip-Off?

The trio delves into specific storytelling challenges — pacing, vantage point, character growth — but they also chew on the more philosophical issues presented by a revival of the Star Trek: The Next Generation icon Jean-Luc Picard in a new solo series.

“People have such unique and specific emotional relationships to Star Trek and most of it is because of their childhood and what it meant to them as children,” Kurtzman explains in the podcast. “It grew with them, they grew with it and all the different iterations that came after. How many other franchises can you say have been around that long that have iterated the way that it has? People have had it their whole lives. And that means they are going to be very attached to the version they grew up with.”

Subscribe to the Star Trek Picard Podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify