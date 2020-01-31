Stand-Up Comedian Gary Gulman To Pen Memoir ‘K Through Twelve’

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Gary Gulman has made a deal to write his first book, K Through Twelve for Flatiron Books.

After his HBO special The Great Depresh aired to great acclaim, there was interest from several publishing houses for Gulman to write a book with his initial meetings resulting in preemptive offers.

K Through Twelve, which is the working title, is a collection of Gulman’s wrought meditations from his suburban childhood in the 70s and 80s.

The deal is for North American rights, as well as international rights, both handled by WME. Will Schwalbe, EVP and editor-at-large at Macmillan, negotiated on behalf of Flatiron Books.

Says Gulman, “As a devoted reader for 44 years it is an honor to be given this opportunity to add a small piece to my favorite medium. I will write responsibly.”

A Peabody, Massachusetts native, Gulman was a finalist on NBC’s reality talent series Last Comic Standing during its second and third season. He released his first album, Conversations With Inanimate Objects in 2005, and his first television special Gary Gulman: Boyish Man the following year. Since then, he has released two other comedy albums and three other comedy specials, including HBO’s The Great Depresh.

Gulman recently starred in Warner Bros./Village Roadshow/Bron Studios’ Joker, and can next be seen in the Pete Davidson Universal comedy The King of Staten Island which is making its world premiere at SXSW before its June 19 release.