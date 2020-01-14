Spy Thriller Drama ‘Intelligence’ Not Going Forward At Showtime

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has opted not to proceed with spy thriller Intelligence, from The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter Mark Boal.

In April, the network gave a series commitment and opened a writers’ room for the real-world scripted drama, which was produced by Michael Ellenberg’s studio Media Res.

Written by Boal in his first foray into TV series, Intelligence, based on real stories from around the world, looked to explore the secret inner workings of power – how espionage intersects with politics, finance, media and Silicon Valley. The first season was planned to dramatize the behind-the-scenes history leading up to the 2016 U.S. election, with each subsequent season looking at a major world event through the lens of covert operations.

Showtime Networks Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline that the project will not make it to the pilot stage after not coming together creatively.

Six Feet Under’s Alan Poul and Berlin Station’s Jason Horwitch were also exec producers alongside Boal and Hugo Lindgren via Boal’s Page 1, and Ellenberg.

Boal won two Academy Awards and two BAFTA Awards (Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay) for The Hurt Locker and was nominated for Oscars in both categories for Zero Dark Thirty. He also earned WGA Awards and Golden Globe nominations for both films.