Spotify Strikes Podcast Deal With Asylum Entertainment Group’s Audity As Audio Division Hires Frank Hajdu To Oversee Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Spotify has struck a podcast deal with Audity, the audio division of Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group. This comes as the nascent company hires former Legendary Digital Networks exec Frank Hajdu to oversee its audio slate.

The deal will see Audity, which launched last year, produces podcasts across all scripted and unscripted genres for the subscription service. It is Spotify’s latest move to ramp up its podcast arm, following its acquisition of Gimlet Media, and deals with the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Hajdu, who becomes Executive Vice President of Audity, will be responsible for building the company’s content slate, business operations, and partnerships, while also working Asylum’s video producers to turn certain audio IP into television series and films.

Related Story Netflix To Tell The Origin Story Of Spotify In Drama From Yellow Bird UK

Hajdu (left) was previously Executive Vice President of Operations for Legendary Digital Networks where he oversaw The Nerdist Podcast Network (NPN), a roster of more than 40 podcasts including The Nerdist Podcast with Chris Hardwick, You Made it Weird with Pete Holmes and The Indoor Kids with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Audity and AEG to bring their podcasts and projects to Spotify’s global audience around the world,” said Liz Gateley, Head of Creative Development, Spotify Studios. “We are already advancing some truly unique projects with Audity across a variety of genres and verticals.”

Steve Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of AEG, added, “Partnering with a leading streaming platform like Spotify guarantees our partners the unique opportunity to tap into a global platform and build an audience immediately. With that kind of instantaneous visibility, they have the chance to create the momentum needed to reach their goals quicker and more efficiently.”

“Frank’s success in building The Nerdist Podcast Network positions him directly to help oversee Audity’s growth,” said Ryann Lauckner, President and Chief Strategy Office for Asylum Entertainment Group. “It’s the same targeted approach to nurturing communities and curated partnerships, all designed to provide a home for audio-forward storytellers to reach their unique audience.”