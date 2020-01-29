Splash Entertainment Ups Pete Young To Director Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Children’s entertainment studio Splash Entertainment has promoted Pete Young to Director of Development.

In his new role, Young will oversee the company’s growing development slate which includes Woody Woodpecker, a reimagining of the classic cartoon, as well as R. L. Stine’s The Little Shop of Monsters and Rotten School, inspired by the author’s award-winning book series. In addition, he is guiding the development of upcoming animated series, including NitWitz and The Legend of Hairy Butter and The Tremendous Tales of Talking Trash, Liberandum 7, and Ballerz Bunch along with feature film Littlest Robot. Young will report to Co-CEOs Mike Young and Steven Rosen.

“Pete is a true creative force and we’re very excited he will be expanding his position at Splash and helping to set the stage for the company’s continued success for years to come,” said Rosen. “He’s very much in-tune with young audiences and the content that best resonates with them, while also having a firm grip on the types of offerings that are most sought-after by studios and broadcasters around the world today.”

Prior to his promotion, Young, the son of Splash founder and Co-CEO Mike Young, served for three years as Director of Performance Capture for Splash Entertainment, working on content including Norm of the North, Rock Dog, and All I Want For Christmas is You.

Before joining Splash, Young co-founded Joovie Entertainment, where he oversaw the company’s production slate, including as Executive Producer of Oh Yuck, an original series available in the U.S. as well as in Australia, where it was nominated for Most Outstanding Children’s Series by the Screen Producers Association in 2017.

“I’m thrilled about taking on a broader role at Splash to develop and produce innovative and outstanding content for audiences everywhere,” said Young. “I’m extremely proud of our current development slate and look forward to sharing these projects with viewers globally.”