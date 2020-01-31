‘Soundtrack’ Canceled After One Season At Netflix

It’s one-and-done for the musical drama series Soundtrack at Netflix. The Internet TV network has canceled the series after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

Soundtrack (fka Mixtape) had previously gone to pilot at Fox before it was picked up to series by Netflix.

The series, which starred Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez and Madeline Stowe, hailed from Quantico creator Josh Safran; Annapurna Pictures; 20th Century Fox TV, which produced the original pilot; and its cable/streaming division Fox 21 TV Studios.

Netflix had ordered a 10-episode first season in July 2018 and it premiered on December 18, 2018.

Written by former Smash showrunner Safran, Soundtrack was described as a romantic musical drama that looked at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.

Safran executive produced with Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle as well as Ali Krug.

Jahmil French, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson and Evan Whitten also starred.

