‘Soulmates’: Charlie Heaton, Malin Akerman, Betsy Brandt & JJ Feild To Star In AMC Anthology Series

Strangers Things’ Charlie Heaton, Billions’ Malin Akerman, Breaking Bad’s Betsy Brandt and Turn’s JJ Feild are to star in AMC’s anthology series Soulmates.

The four actors join Succession’s Sarah Snook, Billions’ David Costabile and Lodge 49’s Sonya Cassidy in the six-part series.

The announcement was made at the Winter TCA press tour.

The series, which explores the nature of romantic love and the intersection of science, written by Will Bridges, who has written for Stranger Things and Black Mirror and Brett Goldstein (Superbob). It is produced by Banijay’s Fearless Minds and the series, which is set to air later this year, is based on Bridges and Goldstein’s short film For Life.

Co-created by Bridges and Goldstein, each episode will feature an entirely new story and different cast, a first-time format for AMC. The series takes place 15 years from now, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a way to find your soulmate. The series uses the sci-fi conceit to tell six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love, all different in tone and featuring a spectrum of people and relationships. Bridges and Goldstein executive produce with Jolyon Symonds via Fearless Minds.

Heaton will, in one episode, play big-hearted Kurt, who is lost after the discovery that his soulmate is dead and finds faith and opportunity in the arms of a church, which helps those whose soulmates have already passed on. In the same episode, Akerman will play Martha, who has bounced from bad relationship to bad relationship, but is now putting her trust in the test and the same church. Joe Anderson (Brave New World) stars as Travis, a heartbroken, suicidal man, who is isolated from his family and wants to be forgiven; and Steven Mackintosh (Rocketman) as Brother Samson, who is spreading a message of a hopeful future to all his flock, imbuing them with peace and the understanding that they are all worthy of love.

In another episode, Brandt will play Caitlin, a push-over who, after discovering her soulmate, starts to finally stand up for herself. Joining Brandt are Feild as Nathan, who has a dark side and decides to share it when he meets his match Caitlin; and Tom Goodman-Hill (Cheat), as Doug, Caitlin’s dependable and dependably unromantic boyfriend.

Directors for the series include Rob Savage (Britannia), Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat), Andrea Harkin (The Trial of Christine Keeler) and Bridges. AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the series.