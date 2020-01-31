Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up Dror Moreh’s ‘The Human Factor’

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired rights for Oscar nominee Dror Moreh’s documentary The Human Factor in North America, Scandinavia, India, South Africa, Benelux, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and worldwide airlines.

The doc is a behind-the-scenes story from the last 25 years, of how the United States came within reach of pulling off the impossible – securing peace between Israel and its neighbors.

Said Sony Pictures Classics, “The Human Factor is a seminal movie on one of the most important subjects of our time. It is the movie people are hungering for, this year in particular. It is great to be back in business with Dror Moreh.”

“We are very excited to be working with the talented team at Sony Pictures Classics on the release of THE HUMAN FACTOR later this year,” said Teddy Leifer and Dror Moreh.

Moreh was nominated in the best feature doc Oscar category in 2013 for The Gatekeepers, which SPC distributed. Moreh and Teddy Leifer (Icarus, The Invisible War) produced The Human Factor.

The deal was negotiated by UTA on behalf of Rise Films and Dror Moreh Productions.