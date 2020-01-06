Click to Skip Ad
Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

Golden Globes Wins By Film, Program, Distributor & Network

Here are the scorecards for Sunday night’s 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, with charts for wins by film, distributor, TV show and network. HBO led everyone with four wins — two each for limited series Chernobyl and freshman drama Succession. Sony Pictures was the top studio on the night with its three wins for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was the only movie to score three trophies at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s gala.

Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros Pictures all scored two Globes each, and streamers Amazon Prime, Hulu and Netflix picked up two awards per — with Netflix taking one for film (Marriage Story) and another for TV (The Crown).

1917, Rocketman and Joker were the only other films to pick up multiple awards Sunday at the Beverly Hilton, and Fleabag tied the two HBO shows with a pair of trophies.

Here are the charts:

