‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Could Jump As High As $47M In Opening Weekend – Box Office

Paramount’s feature adaptation of classic Sega videogame Sonic the Hedgehog will definitely open according to tracking this morning with a 4-day opening range of $41M-$47M. Males under 25 are all in for this.
Paramount pushed the estimated $95M production from Nov. 8 last year to the Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day four-day weekend this year on Feb. 14 to fix VFX and Sonic’s teeth, which freaked the social media universe out in the pic’s first trailer.
After Paramount dropped the second trailer on Nov. 12 they received a positive response with the highest like-to-dislike ratio on Google of any official studio trailer in the last 3 years (at that time). The data clearly indicated the positive reaction from the social media universe to the pic’s redesign.
Initial viral rate for the second Sonic trailer was high at 56:1 back in November, with YouTube views now near 28M, 18.6M of that was generated in the trailer’s first two days after posting.
