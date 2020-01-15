It’s been a long, slow ride, but TNT’s series adaptation of Snowpiercer finally is on track to make its debut. Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, it will arrive at the WarnerMedia cable outlet at 9 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Check out a new teaser above and the key art below.

Today’s premiere-date announcement at TCA is timely as the show from Tomorrow Studios is based on the 2013 film by Bong Joon Ho, who is riding high with Parasite this awards season, He is among the series’ exec producers.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train with 1,001 cars that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation. Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher also star.

TNT ordered the Snowpiercer pilot way back in November 2016 and picked it up to series two years ago this week. Five days later, original showrunner and pilot writer Josh Friedman exited the show, and Orphan Black‘s Graeme Manson took over after a few weeks.

About four months later, Scott Derrickson — the future Doctor Strange helmer who directed the Snowpiercer pilot — refused to return for reshoots, citing differences with Manson’s creative vision. TNT chief Kevin Reilly addressed that situation during the 2019 TCA winter press tour.

Then in May. the show was given an early Season 2 renewal and moved from TNT to sister channel TBS. But the brass had a change of heart five months later, and Snowpiercer was returned to its original network.

Got all that?

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment, which produced the film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; showrunner Manson, who rewrote the first episode; director James Hawes; Matthew O’Connor; Derrickson and the movie’s producers Bong, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

