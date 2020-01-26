‘SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor Calls Out Greta Gerwig’s Oscar Snub “Because Of White Male Rage”

Click to Skip Ad
In Saturday Night Lives first original after the Oscar nominations were announced, the show’s Melissa Villaseñor provided commentary during “Weekend Update” in the form of original songs she had written for all top contenders. Turns out most of the nominated movies — from Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and Jojo Rabbit to Toy Story 4 — have one thing in common: they are all about white male rage, Villaseñor pointed out.

She also brought up one of the most controversial aspects of the 2020 Oscars, the complete shutout of female directors. Villaseñor singled out the snub of director Greta Gerwig, whose movie, Little Women, was nominated for Best Picture, her Adapted Screenplay and Lead Actress for Saoirse Ronan. White male rage has a lot to do with that too, Villaseñor thinks.

Watch the skit above.

