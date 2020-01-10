‘Snake Eyes’: Paramount’s ‘G.I. Joe’ Spinoff Starring Henry Golding Underway In Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 10: (LR) Exective Producer Jeff Waxman, Kenji Tanigaki, Takehiro Hira, Haruka Abe, Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Director Robert Schwentke and Exective Producer Erik Howsam attend the "Snake Eyes" start of Production in Japan event at the Hie-Jinja Shrine on January 10, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Production is rolling on Paramount’s Snake Eyes, the studio’s G.I. Joe spin-off starring Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding.

Robert Schwentke is directing. Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay, which chronicles the origin story of Golding’s ninja commando character. The pic will shoot in Japan where the cast and crew today attended a traditional blessing ceremony at the Hie-Jinja Shrine ahead of filming in Tokyo.

Paramount Pictures, MGM and Skydance are making the picture in association with Hasbro. Producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner, with executive producers Jeff Waxman, Erik Howsam, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

Ready Or Not actress Samara Weaving also stars, alongside Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, and Takehiro Hira.

Paramount has produced three G.I. Joe films in the last decade, most recently 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which grossed $375m globally.