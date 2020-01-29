Smithsonian Channel To Explore ‘Inside The Tower Of London’ After Acquiring Doc Series From All3Media International

Smithsonian Channel is to explore the Tower of London after acquiring an eight-part series from All3Media International.

The U.S. cable network, which is a joint venture between ViacomCBS’ Domestic Media Networks division and the Smithsonian Institution, has bought Inside the Tower of London.

The series, which airs on ViacomCBS’ Channel 5 in the UK, is produced by All3Media’s Lion Television. The documentary series goes behind the scenes at the Tower, combining modern day stories with history.

Inside the Tower of London explores 1,000 years of history at one of Britain’s oldest landmarks, from its royal connections to its iconic Beefeaters. Highlights include the first baby ravens born inside the Tower for thirty years, the rediscovery of the last remaining dress belonging to Elizabeth I, and the excavation of skeletons buried in the heart of the Tower. The series also reveals how the Tower commemorated the end of the First World War with ten thousand flames burning in the moat, the longest gun salute in living memory and the unique retirement of the Tower Director after fifteen years.

“The Tower of London is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world with millions of people visiting per year” said David Royle, EVP and Chief Programming Officer, Smithsonian Networks. “Inside the Tower of London presents a definitive look inside this historic royal fortress, combining compelling stories of its haunting past with a fascinating look at how it operates today.”

Maria Ishak, SVP Sales, North America at All3Media International, added, “This series brings a unique perspective and fresh approach that today’s international broadcasters – and viewers – are looking for in factual programming. Inside the Tower of London uncovers the secrets of one of the world’s most fascinating locations, digging deep into its rich history as well as meeting the people who keep the Tower running today. Smithsonian Channel is the perfect home for this enthralling series.”