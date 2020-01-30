Skydance Promotes Bill Bost To President of Television

Skydance Media has reached within for a new TV head. Bill Bost, most recently SVP of Television, has been promoted to President of Skydance Television. He succeeds Marcy Ross, who stepped down earlier this month after launching Skydance Television and buiilding the TV division of David Ellison‘s film production and financing company into a bustling indie studio.

Bost will oversee all aspects of the TV department and the studio’s slate of series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. He will report to Dana Goldberg, Skydance Chief Creative Officer, who has recently stepped up her hands-on involvement in the studio’s TV operation.

Bost is a home-grown Skydance talent who started as executive assistant to Skydance CEO and Founde Ellison before being promoted to Manager at Skydance Television in June 2013. For the past six and a half years, he has worked alongside fellow Skydance Television SVP Carolyn Harris.

“Bill is an integral member of the Skydance executive team, and I’m thrilled to announce his well-deserved promotion,” said Goldberg. “Beginning with Grace and Frankie, Bill’s oversight and creative contributions to our slate of original television series have been extraordinary. He’s an exceptional executive with strong industry relationships and an eye for fresh talent that will propel Skydance Television to even greater success.”

During his tenure at Skydance Television – most recently as SVP of Television — Bost was responsible for overseeing the Emmy-nominated Netflix series Grace and Frankie, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, which was recently renewed for a seventh and final season. In addition, he oversaw the Emmy-nominated Altered Carbon, starring Anthony Mackie, which premieres its second season on Netflix February 27 as well as the upcoming big-scale drama series Foundation, starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, for Apple TV+. Bost also has shepherded multiple shows in development.