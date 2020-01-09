Sky Hires Its New CFO From Parent Company Comcast

Sky has hired Jason Armstrong, Comcast’s senior vice president of investor relations and finance, as its new CFO.

Armstrong will take up his role in February, reporting to Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch. He replaces Andrew Griffith, who left the British pay-TV broadcaster last year to become prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief business advisor.

Comcast has recruited Marci Ryvicker as its new senior vice president of investor relations. She was previously the managing director and senior equity analyst at Wolfe Research.

In an email to Sky staff on Armstrong’s appointment, Darroch said “he will be a great addition to our leadership team, given his experience and perspective.”