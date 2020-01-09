Sky-Backed Jupiter Entertainment Hires ‘The Toy Box’ EP Chris Spry & Promotes Pair

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Spry, who exec produced Eric Stonestreet’s ABC reality series The Toy Box, has joined Snapped producer Jupiter Entertainment.

Spry, who was formerly Senior Vice President of Production and Development at Hudsun Media, becomes Vice President of Development at the Sky-owned business.

The company, which also makes ID’s Homicide Hunter and Animal Planet’s Wild West Alaska, has also promoted veteran executives Harrison Land and Todd Moss to Senior Vice Presidents as it is looking to expand into new genres such as lifestyle, male factual and premium feature documentary.

Spry will be based in the New York office and develop unscripted programming for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. He produced nearly 100 episodes cult hit Returning the Favor with Mike Rowe for Facebook Watch and has also worked on Million Dollar Listing, Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best, and Married to Medicine.

“Chris brings a wealth of expertise and the perfect development background as we position our efforts to build on these new opportunities,” said Patrick Reardon, president of Jupiter.

In his expanded role, Land, who worked on ID’s The Atlanta Child Murders, will add premium factual content to his growing roster of true crime projects. Land and Moss, who is based in Knoxville and has worked on Oxygen’s Snapped and Homicide Hunter, report directly to Reardon.

Reardon added, “With strong creative voices, deep relationships in the community and stellar track records for breakout programming, Harrison and Todd have been an integral component to Jupiter’s success. Their continued leadership will be invaluable as Jupiter expands in the years to come.