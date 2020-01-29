Sister Taps Kate Fenske As Chief Creative Executive

Sister, the global production and development company founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, has hired veteran TV executive Kate Fenske as Chief Creative Executive.

Fenske, most recently President of Production for Entertainment 360, marks Sister’s first major hire out of Los Angeles where she will be based, reporting to Snider. Sister has offices in Los Angeles and London, with corporate headquarters in the UK. Fenske will be starting her new job in the coming months.

“Kate is not only wildly talented, but she brings a clear-eyed discipline and expertise to every project and opportunity,” said Snider. “And, more importantly, her taste and passion is symbiotic with that of Sister’s, with a dedication to developing extraordinary voices and stories. We are all thrilled Kate is joining our team as we continue to build out our Los Angeles base.”

Fenske is joining Sister after less than a year as President of Production for Entertainment 360, the joint venture between MRC and Management 360. Prior to that, she was SVP Development at UCP where she jointly oversaw scripted development including such series as Hulu’s true crime anthology The Act, Umbrella Academy for Netflix, George R.R. Martin’s Nightflyers for Syfy, Dirty John for Bravo, USA’s The Sinner, YouTube’s supernatural thriller Impulse, Syfy’s horror anthology Channel Zero, USA’s true crime anthology Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. and Bravo’s Imposters.

Previously, Fenske headed marketing for BBC One and Drama in the UK and served as Head of Development at Grady Twins Productions under Marti Noxon and Dawn Olmstead.

“Joining Sister is an undeniable opportunity – I’m truly thrilled to support these remarkable women in their commitment to bold voices telling powerful stories,” said Fenske.

Sister’s slate include Season 2 of Abi Morgan’s The Split (BBC One/ Sundance AMC), the adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s The Power for Amazon, Adam Kay’s adaptation of This Is Going To Hurt for the BBC, and the recently announced Landscapers (HBO/ Sky Atlantic) starring Olivia Colman and directed by Alexander Payne.