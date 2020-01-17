Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren will kick off its third season with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9 PM. The network also released a first-look photo (see below) at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

The series is based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, and is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known in legend an an ancient home of mermaids. The legend part changed, though, when reality set in with the arrival of the mysterious Ryn (Eline Powell), who wreaks havoc on the small fishing town.

There’s plenty of drama heading in to Season 3. It picks up following Ben’s shocking decision to let the reporter die at the end of season two, which has ripple effects in his relationship with Maddie and Ryn. Meanwhile, a dangerous, sophisticated new mermaid arrives in Bristol Cove, challenging Ryn’s leadership and igniting an epic undersea battle between rival tribes. All of this is complicated by the fact that Ryn’s baby, now being carried by a surrogate, must be protected at all costs.

The second season of Siren ranked as Freeform’s most-watched series of last year on the network.

Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun and Rena Owen also star. The series is executive produced by Emily Whitesell and Eric Wald.