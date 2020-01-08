Sold-Out ‘Sing Street’ Off-Broadway Musical From ‘Once’ Writers Heads To Broadway

Off Broadway’s hit Sing Street, a musical adaptation of the 2016 film about a group of Dublin teens in the 1980s who form a New Wave band to escape troubled home lives and small town drudgery, will transfer to Broadway in March.

Previews begin Thursday, March 26, at the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening night on Sunday April 19.

Staged Off Broadway by the New York Theatre Workshop with a book by playwright Enda Walsh (Lazarus) based on the film written and directed by John Carney – the same triumvirate behind Broadway’s smash Once – the sold-out show’s transfer was not unexpected. Reviews were mostly positive and generally encouraging if not full-on raves, with some critics pointing to fixable flaws like pacing while almost universally praising the lead performance by young Brenock O’Connor (he played the stabby, doomed Olly in Game of Thrones).

O’Connor and the rest of the Off Broadway cast will make the transition to Broadway.

Directed by Rebecca Taichman (a 2017 Tony winner for Indecent), Sing Street features original music and lyrics by Gary Clark and the film’s Carney (with a smattering of ’80s hits by MTV-era groups such as Duran Duran and Depeche Mode) and choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge).

The Off Broadway creative team will be making the trip to Broadway: scenic & costume design by Bob Crowley, sound design by Darron L West & Charles Coes, music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Martin Lowe, and hair and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Thomas Schall is the fight director, Fred Lassen the music director, and Deborah Hecht the dialect coach.

The Broadway producers are Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf and Frederick Zollo. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.

The Off Broadway staging of Sing Street at the New York Theatre Workshop began previews November 25, opened December 16, and runs through January 26.