Silvio Horta’s Mother & Sister Remember ‘Ugly Betty’ Creator As “Kind And Beautiful Man”

The mother and sister of Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta, who was found dead Tuesday, paid tribute to him today, remembering their loved one as “a kind and beautiful man.”

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother and son, Silvio Horta,” his mother Anna and sister Hilda said in a statement. “Through his friendships, his love and his work in TV and films, Silvio touched the lives of millions. Silvio had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression, but through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter. He was a kind and beautiful man. He may be gone but his light will shine on.”

They added that a service will be held in Miami, with a memorial service to be announced in Los Angeles. No other details were given.

Horta created the U.S. version of Ugly Betty, which starred America Ferrera and aired more than 80 episodes on ABC over four seasons from 2006-10. He also wrote the 2000 film Urban Legend and worked on several broadcast network projects with such big names as Aaron Kaplan, Brett Ratner, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Gordon and fellow Ugly Betty EP Salma Hayek.

