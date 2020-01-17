Matthew Goode And Annabelle Wallis Join Keira Knightley And Roman Griffin Davis In Christmas Pic ‘Silent Night’

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) and Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders) are joining Keira Knightley and JoJo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis in the Christmas-themed movie Silent Night. Production gets underway February 17.

Elements of the project were first revealed earlier today. This is the whole story.

Marv Films’ Matthew Vaughn (Rocketman) will finance and produce the project alongside Trudie Styler (American Honey) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are All Right) of Maven Pictures.

Camille Griffin will make her directorial feature film debut from her own original screenplay. Griffin, the mother of Golden Globe-nominated JoJo Rabbit breakout Griffin Davis, has written and directed five shorts before this. She started her career working in the camera department alongside cinematographers including Darius Khondji and Ben Davis.

While Silent Night’s plot details are being kept largely under wraps, the festive comedy will focus on an extended family having a Christmas dinner in a country setting.

Matthew Vaughn said, “Camille’s script is haunting and original – I was immediately captivated when I read it. I am very excited to be supporting her directorial debut and I can’t wait to make this film alongside Celine and Trudie.”

Added Styler: “Celine and I are thrilled to continue Maven’s mission of greater representation for women in film. Our writer-director Camille is a talented, distinctive new voice. We are excited to be collaborating with Matthew on this film, and also the brilliant Keira and Roman.”

Knightley and Goode previously starred together in movies Official Secrets and The Imitation Game. Goode will next be seen in Vaughn’s The King’s Man. Two-time Oscar nominee Knightley has 20th Century’s Misbehaviour upcoming. Wallis’ projects in post-production include the lead role in James Wan’s Malignant and The Silencing with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

