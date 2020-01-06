Shuttlegate: Lost In Beverly Hills Edition, Shoe Valet & More Behind-the-Scenes Golden Globe Moments

Virtually everyone working the Golden Globes, including media and publicists, have to go through extensive on-site run-throughs to learn their way around the Beverly Hilton ahead of the Sunday ceremony. The rigorous preparation apparently dies not extend to shuttle drivers.

The so-called Golden Globes Shuttlegate, with the long lines to get on a bus to attend any after-party, has been around since 2016 when all studios banded together to sponsor one entry point for all bashes, a parking structure at 1999 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. The result was up to a two-hour wait to get on a shuttle. The parking location was subsequently moved to 2030 Century Park East but there has been little improvement, with scores of frustrated party-goers every year spending more time trying to get to a post-Golden Globe event than at the actual even.

This year, there was a new wrinkle to Shuttlegate, with a ride from hell for a bus-full of agents and other Golden Globe attendees headed to the ceremony. The shuttle, labeled GG3, left the Century City parking lot just before 4 PM for the one-mile trip to the Beverly Hilton that would normally take five minutes. Somehow, the driver missed his designated turn and took S. Santa Monica to Wilshire. With Wilshire blocked for northbound traffic, the shuttle started driving around Beverly Hills. Multiple unsuccessful attempts to go through checkpoints into the security perimeter around the Beverly Hilton followed as the shuttle was repeatedly turned around.

As the driver was not sure what to do, the discontent inside the bus grew. A passenger took things in his own hands, deciphering the shuttle’s typed up driving instructions to guide the driver to the right route. As the shuttle continued to be bounced back and forth Santa Monica Boulevard between Century City and Beverly Hills by security and police, some gave up and got off the bus to head back home. The rest of us stuck with the driver, who eventually found the right way. As the shuttle approached the drop-off area at the Hilton, an applause broke out inside. We got inside the hotel with just a couple of minutes to spare until the 5 PM show time and a story to tell at the after-parties.

Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Speaking of the after-parties, Netflix added a new service for the weary this year — Shoe Valet. The kiosk served as a coat check for shoes, offering those whose feet may be hurting to swap their party shoes for Netflix-branded slides. Attendees could pick up their shoes on the way out, along with the slides in a bag.

While a lot of Netflix guests were letting loose dancing, the most packed Golden Globes dance floor belonged to Amazon. The TV Studio head Jennifer Salke was front and center, showing off her moves alongside top Amazon talent, including Orlando Bloom.