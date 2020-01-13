Showtime Sets Season Premiere Dates For ‘Billions’, ‘Black Monday’, ‘The Chi’, ‘Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels’ And ‘Vice’

Showtime Networks co-presidents Gary Levine and Jana Winograde took the TCA stage on Monday morning to unveil a slew of premiere dates.

Asia Kate Dillon, David Costabile, Damian Lewis, Paul Giamatti and Maggie Siff in ‘ Billions ’. Marc Hom/Showtime.

The first of them is Billions, which will debut its fifth season on May 3 at 9 pm ET/PT. As previously reported, Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) and Corey Stoll (House of Cards) are set to appear in the series in multiple episodes alongside series stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. The season is currently in production in New York.

In the forthcoming season, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Stoll will play social impact pioneer Mike Prince, who poses a true threat to Axe while Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney. Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where they must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Regina Hall, Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Paul Scheer in ‘ Black Monday Kurt Iswarienko/Showtime

The ’80s-drenched comedy Black Monday is set to return for its second season with back to back episodes on March 15 from 10 to 11 pm ET/PT. Showtime also released a new trailer for the new 10-episode season that includes bigger hair, bigger lapels and bigger shoulder pads. Most of all, it gives us a hint at what happened after that crazy fall last season.

For those who need a refresher, the first season followed Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle, who also serves as executive producer) as he and his group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, ultimately leading to the largest stock market crash in history which has become known in the history books as “Black Monday” (hence the title of the show). As the turned upside down, friends became enemies, traders became traitors — and two people died! In the sophomore season, we see the ramifications and aftermath of season focuses on the aftermath of Black Monday. Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) are running things now — and it’s not as easy as it they thought it would be. What makes it more difficult is that they have one eye out for Mo who is on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer).

Black Monday is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television. The new season will feature guest stars

Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife Corkie. Dulé Hill (Suits) will play Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund while Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) will portray New York Governor Putnam. Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings) are set to return as recurring guest stars.

You can see all of them in the trailer below.

Shawn Theodore

Showtime unveiled the new trailer for the Lena Waithe-created coming-of-age drama The Chi and announced that it will return for its third season on July 5 at 10 pm ET/PT.

The Chicago-set series will welcome back Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Writer Justin Hillian (Snowfall) is set to serve as showrunner and executive produce this season which will include guest star Luke James (Star, Little) who play Victor “Trig” Taylor, Jake’s (Epps) estranged older brother who wants to reunite his fractured family, but takes an unconventional approach. Alani “La La” Anthony (Power) will play Dominique “Dom” Morris, a savvy businesswoman with dreams of more lucrative opportunities. Lil Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box) will play Zeke Remnick, the owner of Sonny’s (guest star Cedric Young) building who cares less about the community than the bottom line, and Kandi Burruss (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) as Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (guest star Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself. In addition, Waithe will appear in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate.

In addition to Waithe, Common and Hillian, Aaron Kaplan (A Million Little Things, The Neighborhood), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions and Jet Wilkinson serve as executive producers. Fox 21 Television Studios produces.

Watch the new trailer for season 3 below.

Also on Showtime’s slate is Penny Dreadful: City of Angels which will premiere on April 26 at 10 pm ET/PT.

Daniel Zovatto and Nathan Lane in ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Justin Lubin/Showtime

Described as a “spiritual descendant of the original Penny Dreadful, which was set in Victorian-era London, the new series in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the history of Los Angeles which spans from the building the city’s first freeways to its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. It’s not long until Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

The new series will mix supernatural and the reality of the late ’30s in Los Angeles. IN addition to Zovatto and Lane, the series stars Natalie Dormer, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck are set to recur as guest stars.

John Logan returns as creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar (Kidding) also serves as executive producer. The pair executive produce alongside Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris from Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas (The Alienist) is set to direct multiple episodes.

Watch the teaser for season 3 below.

The Emmy-winning docuseries Vice is set to premiere its 13-episode season on Showtime on March 29 at 8 pm ET/PT. The series has given us crucial in-depth journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, including civil uprisings in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and beyond, and has provided perspective on some of the world’s most pressing issues, from LGBTQ rights and the climate crisis to immigration and gun control.

The docuseries features a diverse group of award-winning journalists with a determination to inform. Vice has redefined documentary filmmaking with acclaimed reports on a range of international issues affecting young people today.

Produced by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the Executive Producer and Showrunner for Vice. Craig Thomson is Co-Executive Producer and Subrata De is the Senior Executive Producer for the series. Jesse Angelo is President of Global News and Entertainment, VICE Media Group.