ShortsTV Expands To Mexico Via Deal With Megacable

EXCLUSIVE: TVCortos, which programs short-form Spanish entertainment, has launched in Mexico via a deal with a top pay-TV provider, Megacable.

ShortsTV, a channel dedicated to short movies that is known in the U.S. for, among other things, backing theatrical programs of Oscar-nominated shorts, is the curator of TVCortos. Together, the companies oversee the largest short film catalog in the world. In the library are more than 13,000 films, including hundreds of Oscar-nominated shorts, award-winning content and star-studded fictions, animated shorts and documentaries. ShortsTV’s Spanish short film library has grown quickly, through sponsorships of Latin American film festivals and an influential presence in local film markets that’s added hundreds of Spanish-language films.

The Mexico launch follows other expansions in Latin America by ShortsTV over the past year and a widening of distribution in India last fall that gave the company reach to 100 million global homes.

TVCortos is available to Megacable customers as a 24/7 linear channel. Megacable customers will be able to enjoy hundreds of TVCortos’ premium short films for free on the cable provider’s Xview VOD service, which reaches more than 1 million customers.

“ShortsTV built TVCortos for two important reasons,” ShortsTV CEO Carter Pilcher said. “First, to meet the huge audience demand in Latin America for high-quality, authentic short-form content. And second, to connect the region’s enormous and talented pool of filmmakers with audiences in a powerful way. Now, thanks to our friends and partners at Megacable, these amazing films can be seen in Mexico for the first time.”