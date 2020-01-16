Sherman’s Showcase is returning to IFC for an hour-long Black History Month Spectacular special this summer (yes, summer). The special was announced Thursday during AMC Networks’ presentation at the TCA winter press tour.

Created by and starring former Late Night with Jimmy Fallon writers Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, the special will feature more sketches, A-list guest stars, and original hit, award-winning songs, according to IFC.

Said Blake Callaway, executive director of IFC and SundanceTV: “Who decided that Black History only gets one month, and a cold one at that? We can’t wait to see what Diallo and Bashir have created to kick off the summer. This one-hour spectacular will celebrate black excellence no matter what month it airs.”

“When the network told us we could do an hour-long episode, we said we wanted it to be the Black History Month episode. When they warned us that the episode might not air until the summer, we said we wanted it to be the Black History Month episode. It was a brief negotiation,” said Riddle and Salahuddin.

Self-dubbed the “blackest show in the history of television,” the acclaimed Sherman’s Showcase will roll out its Black History Month Spectacular over the summer because, as the creators said, “Sherman McDaniels [played by Salahuddin] needed a little extra time to get everything just right.” And true to form, when Sherman isn’t honoring historic African-American icons both past and present, he’ll have ninjas, vampires, Ethiopian rebels, and the singing group that gave us “Drop It Low for Jesus”, back with another song that’s bound to offend somebody, says IFC.

Guest stars who have appeared on Sherman’s Showcase include Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor; Natasha Bedingfield, Common, Morris Day, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howery, Quincy Jones, Mike Judge, Kenny and Keith Lucas, John Legend, Nigel Lythgoe, Curt Menefee, Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans and Bresha Webb.

Riddle and Salahuddin executive produce, along with John Legend, Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious through their Get Lifted Film Co. Frank Scherma and Jim Bouvet of RadicalMedia also executive produce.