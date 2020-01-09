‘She-Hulk’ Series Scribe Dana Schwartz Sells YA Novel ‘Anatomy: A Love Story’ To Wednesday Books

EXCLUSIVE: Wednesday Books has acquired the YA novel Anatomy: A Love Story from author-journalist and current She-Hulk staff writer Dana Schwartz in a competitive auction. The novel will publish in fall 2021.

Anatomy: A Love Story is a gothic romance set against the backdrop of 1830’s Edinburgh, and follows an aspiring young female surgeon, the resurrection man who brings her bodies to study, and a reclusive aristocrat who tempts them both with immortality.

Schwartz is the author of three books: the memoir Choose Your Own Disaster, the humor tome The White Man’s Guide to White Male Writers of the Western Canon and the YA novel And We’re Off. Last summer, Schwartz wrote her first comic book for Marvel: Deadpool Annual #1. She studied public policy at Brown University and is the creator of the history podcast Noble Blood which reached No. 1 on the iTunes podcast chart this summer. Additionally, Schwartz is a regular co-host on the Crooked Media podcast Hysteria. Her journo credits include Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Marie Claire, Glamour, GQ, and Vanity Fair.

Dan Mandel at Greenburger Associates brokered the deal for North American rights. Sara Goodman at Wednesday Books also oversaw the deal. Wednesday is an imprint of St. Martin’s Press.