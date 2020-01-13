Showtime has renewed Shameless for an eleventh and final season.

The premium network will air the final of the William H. Macy-fronted drama in the summer. This comes after season 10 of the launched on November 10 2019 and the 12-episode season is set to end on January 26.

President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks Gary Levine made the renewal announcement at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

“Airing this summer, it will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique blend of love and lechery,” Levine said. “John Wells and his gifted cast promise to take Shameless out for a bang, and knowing Gallaghers we all as we all do, that is no idle threat.”

Showtime and the Shameless producer Warner Bros. have been in renewal conversations for the past couple of months while also talking with the cast about coming back. Macy had said publicly that he would like to continue playing the Gallagher patriarch. Ten seasons in, Shameless remains Showtime’s top series. The dramedy is coming off another strong ratings showing for its recent 10th season.

The series is based on the eponymous British drama, which ran for 11 seasons on Channel 4.

Season 10 of Shameless picked up six months after season nine’s finale: Frank, played by Macy, who has had a slew of Emmy noms for the role, uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible and his exploits lead him to an old friend. Debbie (Emma Kenney), emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, has stepped in as the new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton) as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. The exec producers are John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Joe Lawson.

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” added Levine. “While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”