‘The Iron Lady’ Writer Abi Morgan Reveals Cancer Battle: “It’s Been A Really Challenging 18 Months”

Abi Morgan, the Welsh writer whose credits include The Iron Lady, Shame and the Emmy-winning series The Hour, has revealed that she is fighting cancer.

Morgan made the news public during an onstage Q&A following a London screening of the second season of BBC and SundanceTV series The Split.

“I got cancer during this period [writing The Split], I have been quite ill throughout it. One of the things I should mention is that this show has really been built as a team,” said Morgan. “It’s been a really challenging 18 months.”

Morgan also credited the rest of the creative team on the show for carrying it on while she “wasn’t well,” adding that she was “very fortunate” to have worked with them.

The writer has worked successfully across film and TV throughout her career, with credits also including Sarah Gavron’s Suffragette and the 2015 BBC One/Netflix series River, though said today that she is particularly excited by the small screen.

“We’re in a golden age of television. I’m constantly impressed and excited by what’s out there at the moment,” she commented.