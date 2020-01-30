Taylor Kitsch & Michael C. Hall Thriller ‘Shadowplay’ To Premiere At The Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Shadowplay, the gritty dramatic thriller series from The Bridge co-creator Måns Mårlind, is to get its world premiere at the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June.

The Shadowplay cast — including Taylor Kitsch (Waco) and Michael C. Hall (Dexter) — and creators will attend the screening of the first two episodes on June 19, while the premiere will be followed by a red-carpet opening ceremony.

The show is produced by Studiocanal’s Tandem Productions and BRON Studios in co-production with ZDF. Mårlind conceived Shadowplay as a 16-episode series, told in two chapters. The initial eight-episodes shot last year in Prague, while the second half will go into production in 2020.

The character-driven thriller centers on the story of Max McLaughlin (Kitsch), an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war. His mission is to take down “Engelmacher” Gladow, the Capone of post-war Berlin, and find his missing brother who is killing ex-Nazis in hiding.

Mårlind said: “To be able to premiere this passion project of mine together with members of our incredible cast and the producing partners Tandem and Bron in this beautiful and prestigious setting is like a dream come true.”