‘Severance’: Jen Tullock & Zach Cherry To Star In Apple Drama Series

Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Partners) and Zach Cherry (You, Crashing) are set for lead roles alongside Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott and Britt Lower in Severance, Apple’s new workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.



Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Tullock will play Devon, sister of Mark (Scott). Cherry will portray Dylan, one of Mark’s employees.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Endeavor Content, which is also behind Apple TV+’s See and Truth Be Told, is the studio.

Tullock is an actor and writer best known for for co-writing and starring in Sundance dramedy Before You Know It. Tullock also co-created, co-wrote, and starred in the Turner/Super Deluxe series Disengaged alongside Hannah Pearl Utt. She also partnered with Utt on the short film Partners, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. Tullock is repped by CAA, Cora Olson at MGMT Entertainment, and David Jelenko at Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Cherry can currently be seen in Living With Yourself on Netflix and simultaneously in an arc on Fox’s The Resident. Up next, he’ll be featured in the new Fox animated comedy Duncanville from EP/star Amy Poehler and the upcoming Quibi series Dodge & Miles opposite Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz. Cherry is repped by ICM Partners, Edna Cowan Management and attorneys Dave Ryan and JR McGinnis of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.