‘Severance’: Britt Lower To Star In Apple Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Man Seeking Woman) is set for a lead role opposite Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette in Severance, Apple’s upcoming workplace thriller drama directed by and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Severance takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level with a “severance procedure,” which separates work and out-of-work memories. Scott stars as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Lower will play Helly, a woman who struggles to find peace with the decision she made to do the severance procedure. Arquette plays the boss at Lumen Industries.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, whose Severance script was the first TV script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Endeavor Content, which is also behind Apple TV+’s See and Truth Be Told, is the studio.

Lower most recently appeared in a major recurring role on HBO’s High Maintenance. She was previously a lead on FXX’s Man Seeking Woman, opposite Jay Baruchel and Eric Andre, and recurred on Hulu’s Casual and Future Man. On the feature side, Lower co-starred in Noël Wells’ Mr. Roosevelt, winner of the Audience Award at SXSW. She will soon be seen in her short film, Circus Person, which she also wrote and produced and makes her directorial debut. Lower is repped by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management, and attorney Jeffrey Bernstein.