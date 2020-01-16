Broadcast Networks Plan For Coverage Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Broadcast networks are devising plans for coverage of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, meaning substantial pre-emptions of regular daytime programming.

Set to begin in earnest on Tuesday, the trial is expected to last about two weeks, and could very well go longer, especially if the Senate votes to call witnesses.

CBS News announced that it will broadcast special reports on each day of the trial, anchored by Norah O’Donnell, with contributions from chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes, Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and White House correspondents Paula Reid, Ben Tracy and Wejia Jiang. 60 Minutes correspondents Lesley Stahl and John Dickerson will offer analysis, along with contributors Jonathan Turley and Kim Wehle.

ABC and NBC have yet to announce their lineups, but sources say they also are planning coverage for the daytime hours. What’s undetermined is just how much of the trial the networks will cover each day. During the House impeachment proceedings, broadcasters covered some of the key witness testimony, but broke away in the afternoon on some days as the questioning from House members became repetitive.

Cable news channels also are planning gavel-to-gavel coverage of the trial. Fox News announced that chief political and Special Report anchor Bret Baier and The Story anchor Martha MacCallum would lead their coverage, with contributions from Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace in Washington, and The Daily Briefing‘s Dana Perino and Juan Williams in New York. Andrew McCarthy and Ken Starr will provide legal analysis, and Bill Hemmer will lead coverage for Fox affiliates.

Broadcast networks are planning special reports of Thursday’s proceedings, starting at noon ET when the impeachment managers will once again make a procession through the Capitol to the Senate. Then, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) will read the articles in the Senate. Chief Justice John Roberts will be sworn in as presiding judge at around 2 p.m. ET, and then all of the senators will be sworn in as trial jurors. Trump will then be given an official notice, and then given a time to respond.

Senate leaders have instituted a set of strict decorum guidelines for members, including a prohibition of the use of phones or electronic devices during the proceedings.