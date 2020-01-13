‘See’: Dave Bautista Joins Season 2 Of Apple Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista is set to star opposite Jason Momoa in the second season of Apple’s See, the world-building drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, director Francis Lawrence.

Written by Knight and directed by Lawrence, See takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus decimated humankind. Those who survived, emerged blind. Momoa stars as Baba Voss — the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see — who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who wants the twins destroyed.

In addition to Momoa, Bautista joins returning cast Alfre as Paris, Hera Hilmar as Maghra, Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Kane and Christian Carmago as Tamacti Jun.

The series, from the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, who helped bring authenticity to the world.

Jonathan Tropper has been tapped to serve as day-to-day showrunner for season 2, executive producing alongside Knight and Lawrence as well as Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo

This marks the first major TV acting gig for WWE star Bautista, best known for his role as Drax in the Marvel Universe. He can currently be seen in STX’s My Spy and upcoming in Warner Brother’s Dune and in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead for Netflix. He is repped by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group and attorney Karl Austen.