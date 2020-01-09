Searchlight Television Taps Amazon’s Gina Kwon As Head Of Development & Production

Searchlight Television has hired Gina Kwon, former Co-Head of TV Comedy at Amazon Studios, as its new Head of Development and Production. She begins her new job on January 13.

“We are longtime fans of Gina and thrilled that she will be bringing her impeccable taste, deep relationships and extensive experience working with the world’s best storytellers to Searchlight TV,” said Searchlight Pictures’ Presidents of Production for Film and Television Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum to whom Kwon will report.

Kwon previously worked alongside Ryan Andolina at Amazon Studios, where they shepherded a slate of award-winning TV shows, including multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner Fleabag, Golden Globe-winning Transparent, One Mississippi, Good Omens, Catastrophe from Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Undone from Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, and Homecoming from Micah Bloomberg, Eli Horowitz and Sam Esmail. Most recently, Kwon developed and oversaw Amazon’s hit show Modern Love, John Carney’s anthology series based on the popular NY Times column.

Kwon started her career working for director Miguel Arteta and writer/director Mike White. In 2004, she produced writer/actress/director Miranda July’s debut feature, Me and You and Everyone We Know, which won a Special Jury Prize at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival, the Camera D’Or at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival, and the Bravo/American Express Independent Spirit Award for Creative Vision in Producing. Kwon’s films have garnered numerous additional awards & recognition for over a decade at the Sundance, Cannes and Berlin film festivals.

“Searchlight has been a beacon for the best filmmakers in the world for 25 years, and I’m thrilled to be working with David and Matthew to make inspired, bold and unique tv series that honor its visionary spirit,” said Kwon.