Super Bowl Score: Sean Hannity Sets Pregame Sit-Down With President Trump On Fox News

President Donald Trump will give a sit-down interview to Fox News’ Sean Hannity to air during Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, February 2. The interview will take place at the White House for air at roughly 3:30 p.m. ET.

Fox News says the interview will cover “an array of topics.” Additional portions of the sit-down will be saved for FNC’s Hannity at 9 a.m. ET the next day. After that, the entire discussion will be available online at foxnews.com.

The interview will boost Trump’s presence significantly on football’s big day — both he and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg already had pledged to purchase $10 million worth of Super Bowl ad time apiece.

Trump’s 10-minute pre-Super Bowl interview in 2017 with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly pulled in more than 12 million viewers on Fox broadcast network, according to Nielsen fast national stats at the time. POTUS did a rare non-Fox interview with CBS before last year’s Super Bowl, durign which he called football a “dangerous sport” but a “great product.”

Trump has a long, sometimes adversarial history with the NFL. He led the fight against its players kneeling during the national anthem in recent years, and during the 1980s he was among team owners of the upstart USFL. Trump hoped to force a merger with the NFL but was rebuffed.

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Keeps It Simple On The Reasons For Impeachment