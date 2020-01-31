‘SEAL Team’: Rachel Boston & Tim Chiou To Recur On CBS Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Boston (Witches of East End, Kidding) and Tim Chiou (iZombie) are set for recurring roles on the third season of CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team.

Starring David Boreanaz, SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them.

Boston plays Hannah, Sonny’s (AJ Buckley) childhood best friend. Confident and quick-witted, she inspires Sonny to face his past and right old wrongs.

Chiou will portray Michael ‘Dirty Mike’ Chen, a seasoned, hard-charging SEAL Team operator who loves the life of a warfighter. Independent and resistant to society’s norms, he is a bit of a wildcard who pushes Bravo Team’s buttons.

In addition to Boreanaz and Buckley, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., Toni Trucks, Jessica Paré and Judd Lormand also star.

John Glenn, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly executive produce. SEAL Team is produced by CBS TV Studios.

Boston was a series regular on Witches of East End, which aired for two seasons on Lifetime. Upcoming, Boston will be seen as Lisa on Showtime’s Kidding. She’s repped by John Carrabino Management and Gersh.

Chiou recently shot the independent feature I Was A Simple Man, opposite Constance Wu, Kanoa Goo, and Nelson Lee, and can next be seen recurring in the CBS All Access crime drama, Interrogation, opposite Vincent D’Onofrio and Peter Sarsgaard. He’s repped by Pakula/King & Associates and manager Saleena Lockett.