‘Little Women’s Greta Gerwig & ‘Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Win USC Scripter Awards

Greta Gerwig took home top honors tonight at the 32nd annual USC Libraries Scripter Awards for Little Women, her adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

“Little Women is the book of my life — reading and re-reading this book made my the woman I am today,” Gerwig said. “This is extraordinary. I am very honored. I didn’t attend USC, but I truly love this library.”

The win makes Gerwig the front-runner for the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award, which would be her first Oscar. The Scripters — which honor the year’s best film and TV adaptations and the works on which they’re based — have been one of the most reliable bellwethers of Oscar gold over the past decade. Scripter winners won eight straight Academy Awards until the streak was broken last year, when Leave No Trace won the Scripter without being nominated for an Oscar.

In the television category, the Scripter went to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the first episode of Amazon Prime’s Fleabag, based on her one-woman play.

Susan Orlean, longtime staff writer at the New Yorker and bestselling author of The Library Book and The Orchard Thief, with its Literary Achievement Award. Real estate developer Glenn Sonnenberg, who was one of the Scripters’ three co-founders back in 1988, was honored with the Ex Libris Award. Actress Marjorie Lord Volk and Charles Ritcheson, former dean of the University Libraries, were the other co-founders, and their goal was bring together the worlds of publishing, filmmaking and academe to celebrate the written word.

Catherine Quinlan, dean of the USC Libraries, served as master of ceremonies, and Howard A. Rodman, former president of the WGA West, chaired the Selection Committee. The gala awards dinner was held at USC’s majestic Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library.