‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson Exits Sequel

Scott Derrickson will no longer be at the helm of Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness. The studio confirmed the news to Deadline with a statement citing “creative difference” as the reason for Derrickson’s departure.

“Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. Derrickson will stay on as an executive producer and we remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.

Derrickson also confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

“Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Production is still expected to commence in May as the studio is currently in search of a replacement.

Set to be released May 7, 2021 as part of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4, the second installment will have Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as the Cloak of Levitation donning sorcerer a.ka. Stephen Strange, the brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon who, after a career-ending accident, discovers a world of sorcery, magic and world-bending dynamics that inevitably turns him into a superhero figure.

The Doctor Strange franchise launched in 2016 and grossed a total of $677 million at the worldwide box office.

Variety was first to report this news.