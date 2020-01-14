The creators and the cast of Schitt’s Creek took one final bow at the Winter TCA press tour – ahead of the sixth and final season.

Co-creators Eugene Levy and son Daniel Levy and stars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy opened up about how the show grew from a small Canadian comedy to an Emmy-nominated breakthrough for Pop TV.

“The beautiful thing about this show is that it’s come from a place of enthusiasm and people were telling their friends. I feel really proud that this show is supported by people who are really enthusiastic. It’s grassroots-y and organic,” said Daniel Levy.

“Over the course of six years, we’ve come into our own in terms of public acceptance and fan hysteria and Pop has developed into an outstanding home for comedy. It’s all worked out how it should,” added Eugene Levy.

The final season of the show, which centers around the Rose family, who have rebuilt their lives in the small town of Schitt’s Creek after losing all of their money, bows on Pop TV and Canada’s CBC on January 7.

Asked whether the Rose family make it out of Schitt’s Creek or whether they even want to leave, O’Hara admits that there is an answer. However, both Daniel and Eugene Levy suggest it is more important than that. “The final season is a culmination of how things naturally worked themselves out in terms of relationships and chat growth. It all points to a satisfying ending,” said Eugene Levy. “It’s about the opportunity to reset yourself. We all get into a rhythm that we all wish we could be taken to a small town and reset,” added Dan Levy. “Ultimately, this show is an exploration of love.”

Dan Levy admits that he always had an ending in mind and Canada’s CBC and Pop TV gave him the opportunity when it ordered seasons five and six at the same time. “For the most part, I always knew how I wanted the show to end and getting there unfolded over the course of six seasons. We were given the option to have two seasons, guaranteed seasons five and six, and that became the mission to tie up the episodes. It was more or less how I pictured it. It surpassed all my expectations. 80% was how I pictured in my head and 20% was magic,” he said.

The younger Levy, however, won’t have too much chance to relax once the show ends after closing a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios to develop and produce scripted projects for the studio. Levy admitted that it is a daunting task to follow-up Schitt’s Creek but that he wants to continue to write stories with an emotional impact.

“The notebook is filled with ideas from comedy to drama and everything in between,” he added.

Levy also teased that the show may well one day be revisited – unsurprising given the volume of reboots and remakes in the business. “It was the right time to end it. I hope there comes a point when it becomes necessary to tell that story [again]. It just has to be the right time and we have to have a reason for it,” he said.