‘Saved By The Bell’: Peacock Rounds Out Lead Cast For Upcoming Reboot

Peacock has rounded out the lead cast for its upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot, adding Haskiri Velazquez (The Birch), Mitchell Hoog (Harriet), Alycia Pasqual-Pena (Chase) and Belmont Cameli (Empire). They join previously announced original series cast members Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who are returning for the reboot, along with leads Josie Totah and Dexter Darden.

In the new Saved by the Bell, California governor Zack Morris (Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high school and proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state, including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

Velazquez plays Daisy, a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down. Hoog plays Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, privileged son of Governor Zack Morris. Pascual-Pena plays Aisha, Daisy’s fun-loving, but ultracompetitive best friend. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside. Cameli plays Jamie Spano, the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son.

The original Saved By the Bell ran on NBC for four seasons from 1989-1992. It starred Gosselaar as Zack Morris, the fulcrum of a group that included A.C. Slater (Lopez), Jessie Spano (Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding. A spinoff, Saved By the Bell: The College Years, ran one season in 1993-94.

The new Saved By the Bell will be executive produced and written by Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer-producer Tracey Wigfield. Peter Engel and Franco Bario also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television for Peacock.

Velazquez’s most recent credits the series regular role of Charlotte in Facebook Watch’s The Birch, the role of Rosa in the feature film The 40-Year-Old Version, which just premiered at Sundance, and the guest starring role of Melissa in Blue Bloods.

Hoog will next be seen as a young Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson) in the upcoming feature The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. His other credits include Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewel, Harriet opposite Cynthia Erivo and Walk Ride Rodeo for Netflix.

Pascual-Pena recently wrapped filming as one of the leads in Amy Poehler’s Moxie for Netflix, which is set for release this summer. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Management 360.

Cameli recently wrapped the independent film Most Guys Are Losers starring Mira Sorvino and Andy Buckley. Belmont also starred in The Duplass Brothers digital project Groundhog dates, and starred in My Evil Stepdad on Lifetime. Belmont also was seen in a guest role on Empire. Camelli is repped by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment.