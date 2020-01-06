‘Saved By The Bell’: Josie Totah To Star In NBCU’s Peacock Reboot

Champions alumna Josie Totah is set as the lead in Peacock’s upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot, Deadline has confirmed. Totah joins original series cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez in the new iteration of the high-school-set comedy on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service set to launch in April.

Totah will play Lexi, a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.



Saved By the Bell ran on NBC for four seasons from 1989-1992. It starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, the fulcrum of a group that included A.C. Slater (Lopez), Jessie Spano (Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding. A spinoff, Saved By the Bell: The College Years, ran one season in 1993-94.

Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer-producer Tracey Wigfield is executive producing the reboot, which hails from Universal Television.

The casting returns Totah to the NBCU fold following her starring role in Mindy Kaling-produced Champions, which aired for one season on NBC. Totah, who came out as a transgender female in 2018, also was a regular on ABC’s one-season comedy Back in the Game. Her other credits include Spider Man: Homecoming, a guest role on Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and a recurring role on the cable net’s Jessie. She most recently recurred on Netflix’s No Good Nick.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report Totah’s casting.