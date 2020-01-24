‘Saved By The Bell’: Dexter Darden Cast In Peacock Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Dexter Darden is set as a lead in Peacock’s upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot.

Darden joins original series cast members Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez in the new iteration of the high-school-set comedy on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming service set to launch in April. Josie Totah stars as Lexi.

Saved By the Bell ran on NBC for four seasons from 1989-1992. It starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, the fulcrum of a group that included A.C. Slater (Lopez), Jessie Spano (Berkley), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), “Screech” Powers (Dustin Diamond), Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) and Dennis Haskins as Principal Belding. A spinoff, Saved By the Bell: The College Years, ran one season in 1993-94.

Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer-producer Tracey Wigfield is executive producing the reboot, which hails from Universal Television.

Darden, best known for his work in The Maze Runner trilogy, just wrapped the lead role in Jeremy Garelick’s upcoming Hulu movie The Binge alongside Vince Vaughn, Eduardo Franco, and Skyler Gisondo, and Son of the South, opposite Lucas Till, Lucy Hale and Brian Dennehy. He previously starred in the documentary musical Witness Uganda, and he also starred in the Sundance award-winning film Burden. Darden is repped by APA and Crimson Media Group.