‘Saturday Night Live’ Taps J.J. Watt, RuPaul As February Hosts

Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt will guest host NBC’s Saturday Night Live Feb. 1 – the episode following this week’s Adam Driver-hosted return from holiday hiatus – with RuPaul set for Feb. 8.

Both Watt and RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Netflix’s AJ and the Queen) will be making their SNL debuts.

Musical guest for the Feb. 1 show will be Luke Combs, whose album What You See Is What You Get debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in November.

Justin Bieber will make his third SNL appearance as RuPaul’s musical guest, plugging new single “Yummy.”

This week’s Driver-fronted episode will feature musical guest Halsey. Driver is Oscar-nominated for Marriage Story. Halsey’s album Manic was released Jan. 17.