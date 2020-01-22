Sarah Snook & Benny Safdie Join ‘Pieces Of A Woman’; Jaime Zevallos & Adrienne Lovette Board ‘A Boy Like That’

Uncut Gems writer-director Benny Safdie and Succession star Sarah Snook have joined Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman which is currently in production.

Pieces of a Woman follows a grieving woman who is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with the loss of her baby after a home birth goes wrong, while dealing with her husband and estranged mother.

Little Lambs Productions, a division of BRON Studios, is producing the drama which also stars Shia LaBeouf, Vanessa Kirby, Ellen Burstyn, Molly Parker, Jimmie Fails and Iliza Shlesinger.

Kornél Mundruczó is the Cannes Un Certain Regard winner of White God. He’s directing from a script by his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber.

****

.Lovette Courtesy

Latino actors Jaime Zevallos (Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) and Adrienne Lovette (The Deuce, Fosse/Verdon, Better Call Saul) have signed on to the LGBTQ-drama feature

film A Boy Like That inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s Lolita. Pic will shoot in Queens, NYC.

Written and directed by Daniel Armando, the film tells the story of Harold (Zevallos), a middle-aged Mexican theatre acting coach who travels to New York and finds himself obsessing over a precocious teenage boy named Felix, who he believes is the reincarnation of his first childhood love. Pic is produced by Novo Novus Productions Zevallos is repped by Buchwald and Untitled Entertainment and Adrienne Lovette byThe Josh Brown Group.