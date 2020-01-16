Tony Winners Stephanie J. Block & Linda Lavin Set For Sarah Silverman’s ‘The Bedwetter’ Musical

Tony Award winners Linda Lavin and Stephanie J. Block are among the cast announced today for the world premiere production of Sarah Silverman’s Off Broadway musical The Bedwetter. Sami Bray, who appeared on Broadway in the 2017 production of 1984, and Zoe Glick (of Broadway’s Frozen) will share the role of Sarah, the 10-year-old title character inspired by Silverman.

The casting was announced by the Atlantic Theater Company.

Based on Silverman’s bestselling memoir, The Bedwetter begins performances on Saturday April 25 for a limited engagement at the Linda Gross Theater, with opening night set for Wednesday May 20. The musical will run through Sunday June 14.

Other cast announced today: Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Rick Crom (HBO’s Divorce), Darren Goldstein (Continuity), Taylor Paige Henderson (Off-Broadway debut), Charlotte MacLeod (Off-Broadway debut), Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman The Musical) and Emily Zimmerman (Off-Broadway debut).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Block, who will play Sarah’s mother Beth Ann, won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her lead role in The Cher Show. Other stage credits include Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical and Wicked.

Lavin, who will play Nana, won her Tony for 1987’s Broadway Bound and has been nominated five other times (The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Collected Stories and The Lyons). Her TV breakthrough was the classic sitcom Alice, and she has appeared on Netflix’s The Santa Clarita Diet, among many other credits.

Bray’s additional stage credits include School of Rock and How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and Glick, who played Young Anna in Frozen, has appeared Off Broadway in Unknown Soldier.

The Bedwetter features a book by Silverman and Joshua Harmon, lyrics by Silverman and Adam Schlesinger, and music by Schlesinger. Anne Kauffman directs.