Sarah Shahi To Headline ‘Sex/Life’ Netflix Dramedy Series

Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, City on a Hill) has been cast as the lead of Netflix’s eight-episode dramedy series Sex/Life.

Written by Stacy Rukeyser inspired by BB Easton’s self-published memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, Billie Connelly (Shahi), her husband, and her past which takes a deliciously steamy new look at female identity and desire.

Shahi’s Billie Connelly is a woman with everything to lose, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of that sexy, single girl in the city she used to be ten years ago. She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

UnReal alumna Rukeyser serves as showrunner on Sex/Life and executive produces with Oscar-winning producer J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) and Larry Robins.

Shahi recently on Showtime’s drama series City on a Hill and on ABC’s The Rookie.

At Netflix, Shahi recently starred in the Dolly Parton anthology series Heartstrings She will next be seen in the indie film Language Arts, set to premiere at the Manchester International Film Festival. Shahi is repped by McKeon Myones Entertainment and CAA.