BBC America boarded a chimpanzee documentary narrated by Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and is bringing back documentary series Meerkat Manor.

The cable network will air She Walks With Apes on Wednesday April 22, marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The film, which was originally commissioned by Canada’s CBC, follows three women who went into the jungles of Africa and Borneo to live with great apes. It features Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, who was the subject of Brett Morgen’s Nat Geo doc Jane.

The film is a fresh take on Goodall’s early years living with the chimpanzees, and also reveals rarely seen images of Dian Fossey, the legendary scientist who was murdered while working with the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. The two-hour documentary also gives credit to the third pioneering woman, Canadian Biruté Galdikas, who went to live among the orangutans of Borneo 50 years ago and is still there today. The three women became known as the “Trimates.”

The film was filmed over the course of a year by the father-daughter filmmaking team of Caitlin and Mark Starowicz, who trudged through jungles to tell the story of the women who helped launch the global environmental movement. Filmed in 4K, She Walks With Apes was produced by Grand Passage Media.

Elsewhere, BBC America is co-producing the return of a new installment of Meerkat Manor, which previously aired on Animal Planet. Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (w/t), which launches in 2021, is the tale of survival revolving around three families who are descendants of meerkat matriarch Flower.

Produced in association with Oxford Scientific Films, the series will consist of 13 half-hour episodes. It is distributed globally by Endemol Shine International Distribution.

“Both of these additions to BBC America’s best-in-class nature lineup are outstanding,” said Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “Funny, engaging, profoundly moving and most of all joyful, nature programming is embraced by our audiences and we are delighted to keep fueling passion for our planet and the natural world we’re all part of.”