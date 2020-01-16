Sandi Toksvig Quits As Host Of ‘The Great British Bake Off’

Sandi Toksvig has stepped down as the host of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off after three years.

The presenter, who oversees the baking contest alongside comedian Noel Fielding, is quitting to spend time on other projects, including a new show on adult literacy for Channel 4, titled The Write Offs.

Toksvig was a key ingredient in Bake Off‘s smooth transition from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017 and the program — which is known as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix in the U.S. — is comfortably the network’s highest-rating brand.

Toksvig said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family. Unusually I am departing from The Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

“As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue [Leith], Paul [Hollywood] and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television. Bake Off is a wonderful program which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel. The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

Richard McKerrow, CEO of Bake Off producer Love Productions, added: “We’ll always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of Bake Off when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue. She has contributed hugely to Bake Off over the last three years, with her sharp witty sense of humor and her passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during her time in the tent. We wish her all the very best.”

Channel 4 said it is now hunting for a new presenter to takeover from Toksvig in the Bake Off tent.