‘Veep’s Sam Richardson To Star In Josh Ruben’s Horror-Comedy ‘Werewolves Within’ Written By Mishna Wolff

EXCLUSIVE: Sam Richardson is about to feel the effects of a full moon. The Veep alum is set to star in the forthcoming horror-comedy Werewolves Within directed by Josh Ruben. The project will be based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft and adapted by screenwriter and bestselling author Mishna Wolff.

Josh Ruben and Mishna Wolff Courtesy of Ubisoft

Similar to the “Assassins” party game, the Werewolves Within fantasy video game is set in a fictitious medieval town where a werewolf is attacking the townspeople. In a Mafia-style format, the players of the game must guess who among them is the werewolf in disguise.

Werewolves Within is being produced by Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Sam Richardson. The project originated from Ubisoft Film & Television’s inaugural Women’s Film and Television Fellowship where Wolff secured a script deal for her Werewolves Within film pitch.

The announcement of Werewolves Within comes ahead of the world premiere of Ruben’s Scare Me at Sundance. He wrote, directed and starred in the pic alongside Aya Cash (You’re The Worst) and Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live) The

micro-budget horror-comedy was pre-emptively acquired by AMC’s horror platform, Shudder, for domestic distribution. He is repped by ICM Partners and Artists First.

A comedian, gamer, and live storyteller, Wolff wrote her bestselling and critically acclaimed memoir I’m Down, an account of her childhood growing up white in a poor black neighborhood in a blended family with identity issues. She is a contributor to

NPR and an alumna of the Sundance Screenwriters Lab and their 2015 Episodic Lab.

Richardson can be seen in the forthcoming Paramount/Skydance tentpole film The Tomorrow War where he stars alongside Chris Pratt. He also is the creator and star of the cult comedy Detroiters. His other credits include Good Boys, Game Over Man, Neighbors 2 and Office Christmas Party. He is repped by UTA and Artists First.